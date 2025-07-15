Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named the “World’s Most Sustainable Company 2025” by TIME Magazine and Statista. This is Schneider Electric’s second consecutive year atop the list, which ranks 500 of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies.

This recognition reflects Schneider Electric’s consistent progress toward its own sustainability goals, as well as its commitment to helping its customers become more energy efficient and reduce their emissions. The company continues to show transparent progress against its ambitious sustainability goals, which include a 25% absolute carbon reduction across its entire value chain by 2030 and Net-Zero CO2 emissions across the entire value chain by 2050. The company’s SBTi-validated Net Zero trajectory and the Schneider Sustainability Impact 2021-2025 (SSI) program acts as its roadmap, enabling sustainable progress, not just for Schneider Electric and its partners, but also for its customers and local communities.

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized as the world’s most sustainable company for the second year in a row,” said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric.

“As a technology company, our goal is to be the trusted partner of our customer to deliver efficiency and sustainability. At Schneider, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. We strive to be an Impact Company—where performance is the foundation. Our purpose drives us to engage our entire ecosystem, our mission positions us as part of the solution, and our culture sets us apart. This holistic approach ensures that every aspect of our operations and value chain contributes to a more sustainable world.”

The ranking evaluates a pool of 5,700 companies across 20 key performance indicators, ultimately naming 500 of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies. It assesses factors such as Scope 1 and 2 emissions and energy consumption relative to company size, emissions reductions, and the proportion of renewable energy used in operations. It also considers external factors, including sustainability ratings and commitments, corporate reporting practices, and environmental and social performance indicators.

Additionally, TIME recognized Schneider Electric as part of its 2025 TIME100 Most Influential Companies campaign, awarding it the first-ever Impact in Sustainability award and noting its role in supporting the sustainability practices of 40% of the Fortune 500.

Schneider Electric has also been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights and is the only company to rank first in its Global 100 twice. The French company has also been named Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe and in France by Corporate Knights.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency. We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitalization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.