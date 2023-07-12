It aims to raise awareness of the need to transition to low-carbon energy sources and is free to access to everyone.

Dubai, UAE: – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, together with the International Trade Centre (ITC), a United Nations (UN) agency, and the French NGO Atelier 21, launched a new online training module about the energy transition. Titled “Become a Player in the Energy Transition”, the course is free to access and is available to everyone in English, with other languages to follow.

With fossil fuel prices soaring globally, and experts warning that our planet will shortly exceed the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C warming threshold, the need to transition to low-carbon energy sources has never been more urgent. This new course aims to raise public awareness and understanding of the political and technological challenges and the benefits of the transition. Encompassing a variety of case studies from rural and urban settings marked by differing levels of development, the module also encourages participants to consider professional opportunities in the clean energy sector by directing them to more technical courses on solar power, wind power, and other specialized areas.

“I am confident that this course is the first in a series on the topic of transitioning to more sustainable human behavior on the planet. Working jointly on this course was very inspiring and promising,” said Raphaël Dard, Programme Manager at the ITC SME Trade Academy. "This free online course is a new step in our mission to educate and empower individuals and businesses to embrace the energy transition. By collaborating with ITC and Schneider Electric, we are getting closer to our goal: a world where every person understands and can contribute to a sustainable energy future." - Cédric Carles, Founder, and Director of Atelier 21.

Participation in this initiative compliments and strengthens Schneider Electric's longstanding dedication to sustainability and youth empowerment. The company is committed to providing professional training to one million young people by 2025 and, to date, over 400,000 individuals have already benefitted from the initiative.

“Schneider Electric takes great pride in being a key player in the education field. The launch of this free online course shows our commitment to the energy transition and our dedication to being accessible to all”, said Gilles Vermot Desroches, General Delegate of the Schneider Electric Foundation and Director of Citizenship and Institutional Affairs.

-Ends-­­­­­­

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/ae/en/