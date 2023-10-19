Lithium-ion technology saves time and OpEx spent on battery maintenance

New solution will enable the region’s IT professionals and solutions providers to address IT infrastructure deployment challenges

Dubai, UAE– Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today official launched the APC™ Smart-UPS™ Ultra, the industry’s first 3kW 1U single-phase Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) at a press conference at GITEX Global 2023

Designed to deliver more power, flexibility, and intelligent monitoring in the smallest footprint, the APC Smart-UPS Ultra enables IT professionals and solution providers to address many of the challenges with deploying IT infrastructure in distributed edge computing environments and at the edge.

“To meet the digital demands, it's crucial that data centers in MEA be sustainable, efficient, and adaptable. Schneider Electric continues to innovate and address customer needs with the introduction of the APC Smart-UPS Ultra,” commented Mouna Essa-Egh, Vice President Middle East Africa, Secure Power Division, Schneider Electric. “The APC Smart-UPS Ultra is redefining the single-phase UPS, making it lighter and more powerful with the next generation semiconductor technology. In addition, it uses lithium-ion technology to power distributed IT and edge computing sites to ensure our digital Life is On.”

The edge computing market in the MEA region is undergoing tremendous growth, growing at 18.2% to reach USD4.88 billion by 2028, according to Business Market Insights. The boom in digital technologies and smart applications is driving the need for compute, network, and storage resources that are localized and in close proximity to enable business-critical processes that rely on network connectivity to the cloud. Yet, configuring, deploying, and maintaining the supporting IT infrastructure for multiple, geographically dispersed sites comes with its own unique challenges.

With the APC Smart-UPS Ultra, Schneider Electric is bringing to the MEA market its smallest, most advanced single-phase UPS that provides the flexibility to install anywhere and save on total cost of ownership (TCO) without compromising businesses’ power protection needs.

Given the growth projections for the data center industry in MEA, there is a pressing need for optimized data lifecycle management. With almost 60% of data stored in an organization rarely accessed, it's crucial for data centers in the region to redefine their roles as not just storage spaces but as the core of organizational growth and innovation.

The Smart-UPS Ultra’s compact design delivers more power while taking up less IT space, providing both installation flexibility and power density. The UPS’s design is up to 50% smaller and lighter than comparable UPS solutions on the market today. The solution offers flexible mounting options including rack, tower or wall/ceiling mounts, so it can be placed out of the way to allow for more space for IT in the rack.

Being understaffed or lacking onsite staff makes management, maintenance and service activities such as inspecting equipment, replacing batteries, swapping out failed equipment very burdensome, particularly if assets are highly distributed and geographically dispersed.

The APC Smart-UPS Ultra is EcoStruxure™ Ready which allows cloud-based monitoring, delivers data-driven recommendations to optimize performance, and enables wherever-you-go visibility across multiple UPS devices. Connectivity is available via Ethernet Port or embedded network port, and the EcoStruxure Ready APC Smart-UPS web portal provides automated, customizable alerts regarding the health of the UPS to make preventative maintenance simpler in order to reduce downtime and lower mean time to repair.

About EcoStruxure

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers. EcoStruxure leverages advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to deliver innovation at every level. This includes connected products, edge computing control and apps, analytics, and services. EcoStruxure has been deployed in more than 480,000 sites, with the support of more than 20,000 system integrators and developers, connecting over 1.6 million assets under management through over 40 digital services.

