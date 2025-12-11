90,000 individuals trained in energy-related and sustainability-related skills in 32 countries across the Middle East and Africa.

3.5 million+ people in the Middle East and Africa gain access to clean, reliable electricity through distributed energy systems, smart grids, and off-grid innovation.

7,200 women receive sustainability skills training, advancing inclusion in energy workforce

Dubai, UAE: Schneider Electric, the global energy technology leader, is delivering bold sustainability impact across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region as its global 2021–2025 Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program enters its home stretch.

With just one month of the year remaining, the company’s regional efforts are translating global ambition into meaningful local action, helping millions gain access to energy while accelerating decarbonization, and building the capabilities needed for a more sustainable future.

These milestones build on Schneider Electric’s recent global announcement of an 8.06/10 sustainability score for Q2 2025 and recognition by TIME and Statista as the world’s most sustainable company.

In the Middle East and Africa region, Schneider Electric’s progress report translates into tangible impact on ground. The company’s efforts have helped avoid over 800 million tons of CO₂ and brought energy access to 50 million people. In 2024 alone, Schneider Electric delivered clean energy to over one million people, supporting 300+ schools and clinics across East Africa. Over the past five years, Schneider Electric’s initiatives have enabled clean energy access to more than 3.5 million people in the region. In partnership with Plan International, the Schneider Electric Foundation is helping women lead the green transition, and across Africa, 7,200+ women have successfully gained sustainability-focused skills. Likewise, in Egypt’s Marsa Matrouh, the company has facilitated the delivery of clean water and solar energy to over 5,000 people, cutting 40 tons of CO₂ annually in partnership with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. It has also completed 90% of the work on replacing fossil fuel powered industrial trucks with electric ones.

In Senegal, a complete digital transformation of the national grid cut power recovery times from three hours to three minutes and saved 10GwH annually, or around €21 million in energy value. In the Gulf, Schneider Electric is working with Chalhoub Group to help the retailer reduce Scope 3 supply chain emissions by 30% by 2032, and set a new benchmark for sustainability in the retail space. In Egypt’s Ain Sokhna, Schneider technology now powers Al Galala seawater desalination plant, the largest in the region, that serves millions while reducing emissions and improving efficiency.

These efforts are not just about technology. At their core are people and partnerships. Nearly 90,000 individuals, many of them youth, women, and displaced populations, were trained through programs tailored to local labor needs, creating a new generation of sustainability professionals across the region. In Morocco, clean energy from the Noor Solar Complex is illuminating homes and schools. In East Africa, over a million people now have access to solar power for the first time.

“This progress is a reflection of the partnerships we’ve built and the dedication of our teams across the region,” said Walid Sheta, President of the Middle East & Africa Zone at Schneider Electric. “We still have a long way to go, but I’m proud of how far we’ve come in helping communities gain access to energy, supporting local industries to decarbonize, and build capabilities that will serve the region for years to come. Sustainability is not a finish line; it’s a shared journey.”

The Middle East and Africa Sustainability Impact campaign involves a region-wide program, featuring a series of regional stories, powered by Schneider Electric’s open digital architecture, EcoStruxure™, across sectors like water, energy, healthcare, buildings, manufacturing, and data centers. The campaign highlights Schneider Electric’s expanding sustainability advisory services across the Gulf, Africa, and Türkiye, helping companies move from ambition to action.

