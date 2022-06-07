10,000 EUR awarded to the global finals’ winning team along with an opportunity to attend Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Middle East and Africa 2022 in Dubai

Energy, sustainable housing, AI, and machine learning are the most significant competition categories

Cairo, Egypt: – Schneider Electric, in collaboration with AVEVA, has named the regional winners of the global Go Green 2022 student competition officially announcing the win during Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Middle East and Africa 2022. As part of the prize, the team was awarded an exclusive trip to Dubai to attend and present their project during this year’s summit. The attendees included industry leaders, technology experts, and government decision-makers discussing how to leverage breakthroughs in digital transformation and intelligent software to benefit business as well as contribute to a Net Zero sustainable future.

The 3 university winners presented their GreenOverMorrow project during the event, introducing their smart management system aimed at reducing energy waste inside automated greenhouses using photoelectric components, IoT and AI. The proposed idea is a brilliant combination between digital transformation of the grid and energetic transition of agriculture to set smart energy management in motion and achieve efficiency and sustainability for all UNSDGs. The team made it to the global finals competing against 113 teams from across Middle East and North Africa.

Go Green is a global competition empowering students to present bold and innovative ideas that aim at building a greener and more sustainable future. Competition ensues in five categories; first of which is access to energy, followed by homes of the future; supply chains of the future, grids of the future, and infrastructures of the future.

The winners of the global finals will be awarded a 10,000 EUR prize, in addition to enabling them access to some of the world’s most innovative entrepreneurs, as well as a one-year subscription to the renowned digital learning platform Coorpacademy. Teams who make it to the finals but fall short of winning still get some perks, including the opportunity to present their ideas to Schneider Electric experts and receiving career guidance, networking with other participating teams, and free access to Coorpacademy’s training programs and courses.

‘Go Green is one of the Middle East and Africa’s most prominent student competitions. It comes fully aligned with Schneider Electric’s core belief that access to clean and sustainable energy is a human right, which explains why the company throws its weight behind such competitions that aim at helping humanity achieve a smarter, more sustainable, and greener future for everyone,’ commented Sebastien Riez, Regional Cluster President of Egypt, North East Africa and Levant at Schneider Electric.

Over the past 12 years, Go Green competition has drawn in more than 159 thousand students, with more than 25 thousand students participating only in this year’s edition. Students from over 200 countries have competitively presented more than 3700 ideas that are centered around sustainable development goals. The 13th edition is set to launch in October 2022.

-Ends-

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/en/