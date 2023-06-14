MoU signed to accelerate adoption of advanced technologies, sustainable energy management solutions

Partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, boosting tourism and leisure in the region while enhancing energy efficiency

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to provide state-of-the-art technology in AlUla

Schneider Electric will advise RCU on the most advanced technologies and innovative energy management solutions that can be harmoniously integrated within the living environment of AlUla, leading the way for more sustainable tourism. This could include everything from renewable energy and power distribution to smart micro grids, intelligent buildings, data centres and electric mobility infrastructure.

Schneider Electric will become a key contributor in AlUla’s development lifecycle, working closely with RCU on advanced technology and solutions design through to implementation and maintenance across the world-class hotels, museums, residential buildings, infrastructure that will be built.

Schneider Electric will also provide capacity building to RCU, working closely to share knowledge and expertise with the local community on the latest and smartest energy-efficiency products and software.

Both parties will use their joint resources and expertise to build a robust technology ecosystem focused on sustainability, digitalization, and energy efficiency. These efforts will contribute to transforming AlUla into a sustainable archaeological and cultural tourism destination in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

"We are pleased to sign this agreement with RCU which is symbolic of our mission to build hyper-effective partnerships that contribute to a more electric, digital and sustainable world,” said Mohamed Shaheen, Schneider Electric’s Cluster President for Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

“By deploying the latest software and technologies, Schneider Electric and RCU will work to make the Kingdom’s fast-growing tourism industry not only more resilient, energy efficient and cost-effective but greener and cleaner for generations to come. This is a milestone that will promote greater collaboration, will localize innovation, boost capacity buildings and bring new innovations and proven technologies for RCU to realise its masterplan for AlUla.”

The agreement was concluded during the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit Saudi Arabia 2023 in Riyadh on 13 June. It was signed by Mohammad Shaheen Cluster President Schneider Electric KSA and Lawrence Eta, VP for Digital & Analytics from RCU and witnessed by Schneider Electric’s Global Chairman, Jean-Pascal Tricoire, alongside senior figures from both parties.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

For more information please visit: https://www.se.com/sa/en/