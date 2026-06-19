Accra, Ghana: Emirates, the world's largest international airline, is expanding its operations in Ghana with the introduction of four additional weekly services between Dubai and Accra from 12 July 2026. This reaffirms the airline’s long-term commitment to Ghana and supports the country's growing demand for travel and global connectivity.



The new service will complement Emirates' existing daily operation and the sustained growth in air travel demand to and from Accra, which continues to experience high seat occupancy year-round. From 12 July, Emirates’ direct service, operating as EK789, will depart Dubai at 03:30hrs*, arriving in Accra at 07:40hrs*; the return flight, EK790, will depart Accra at 10:25hrs*, arriving in Dubai at 22:40hrs*. Operated by a Boeing 777-300ER, these flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.



The new service is optimally timed to connect travellers from Accra to key commercial and tourist hubs including Beijing, Seoul, Sydney, Perth, Mumbai, Singapore, New York JFK and Jeddah. The newly added service will also offer travellers a more convenient option to connect to Accra via Dubai, mainly from points such as Delhi, Boston, Los Angeles and gateways across Germany and the UK.



Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates retail offices as well as online and offline travel agents.



Salem Almana, Emirates' Country Manager, Ghana, said “For more than two decades, Emirates has proudly connected Ghana to the world. The introduction of this additional service demonstrates our continued confidence in the Ghanaian market and our commitment to supporting the country's growing travel needs. Beyond providing greater convenience for our customers, this expansion will strengthen business, tourism and trade links between Ghana and key markets across our global network, while contributing to the continued growth of Ghana's aviation sector. Through Dubai, travellers will enjoy seamless access to close to 140 destinations worldwide, while visitors from around the world will have even greater opportunities to experience Ghana."



With the introduction of flights EK789/EK790 from 12 July, Emirates will serve Ghana with 11 weekly flights operated by its widebody Boeing 777-300ER, offering customers 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class. Travellers to and from Ghana will benefit from Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products in the air and on the ground across all cabins, with regionally-inspired dishes and complimentary beverages and the airline’s ice inflight entertainment system which offers up to 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages, including international movies, TV shows, and an extensive music, podcast and audiobook library, as well as Ghanian content such Kotoka, Part Time Woman and Ghana Map.



Beyond passenger operations, the additional and dedicated flights will support cargo movements from Accra, to and through Dubai, via Emirates SkyCargo. Leveraging its industry leading cool chain infrastructure, Emirates SkyCargo carries high volumes of fresh cut fruit from Ghana into key European destinations such as Prague and Zurich, along with other commodities including electronics, textiles and pharmaceuticals. The additional bellyhold capacity in both directions will further stimulate the economy and connect Ghanian businesses with their global customers quickly, reliably and efficiently.



* All times are local