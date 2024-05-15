This initiative represents a continuation of collaborative endeavors between both entities aimed at enhancing rural areas within Menoufia

Completion of this project follows the inauguration of similar developmental projects in Shubra Qubala and Mit El Qasri villages in Menoufia, earlier this year

Schneider Electric and Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation for Development have announced the successful completion of the second phase of their latest joint community development projects in Menoufia governorate in Ezbet Ateya, Tita village.

Demonstrating both parties’ commitment to developing the Water, Energy, and Food Nexus across Egyptian villages, a solar-powered irrigation pump was installed in addition to the canal lining of 1.5 km in Tita village.

Situated at the heart of the Nile Delta and predominantly populated by farmers, Tita village relies heavily on farming and agriculture as its primary economic activity.

With a population of approximately 20,000 residents, the village predominantly cultivates strategic crops such as corn, wheat, clover, and various vegetables. The agricultural lands depend on canals for irrigation, drawing water from the Nile.

Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, remarked: “It is truly gratifying to return to Menoufia governorate for the inauguration of yet another remarkable community development project, following the successful launch of Shubra Qubala and Mit El Qasri just a few months ago. This reaffirms our unwavering dedication to advancing sustainability as a fundamental principle of our operations and values, aiming to create a positive impact within local communities while maximizing the utilization of available resources and accelerating progress towards a climate-positive world. We are thrilled to celebrate another significant milestone in our partnership with Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation, further extending our reach to benefit more individuals throughout Egypt.”

The project in Tita village aims to generate value for the local community, promote energy efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and advance decarbonization efforts. It is anticipated to benefit approximately 20,000 individuals, increase the income of 1,200 farmers and 200 families, and facilitate irrigation across 120-200 feddans.

Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Chairman of Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation for Development and Managing Director, Crédit Agricole Egypt explained: “We are thrilled to witness the successful launch of the second phase of our development project in Tita village, Menoufia just a few months after the launch of the first phase in Shubra Qubala and Mit El Qasri villages. Using clean technologies in Tita village helps create a positive impact on the environment and ensures a better, efficient use of water resources for agricultural land irrigation. We are proud of our collaboration with Schneider Electric benefitting additional local communities.” He added: “We look forward to continue providing funding to development projects, for building a more sustainable future and enhancing people's lives.”

Through the provision of 65MWh of clean energy annually and the substitution of diesel pumps with a 30-kW photovoltaic-operated system, farmers shall be able to operate water pumps at minimal cost, significantly reducing carbon emissions by 32.5 tons, and saving up to 10,000 liters of diesel per year. Additionally, the project is expected to ensure sustainable and expedited access to water by 80%, pumping over 890,000 m3 of water annually.

To maximize the efficacy of the solar-powered irrigation pump, the 1.5 km canal underwent lining to minimize water, and evaporation loss during transportation from the pump to the agricultural lands. Water access was enhanced by 80%, reducing the delivery time from pump to land from 30 to 5 minutes. As a result, 10 instead of 3 feddans gain access to water per irrigation cycle.

This ongoing partnership between Schneider Electric and Crédit Agricole Egypt Foundation has already seen the successful inauguration of similar initiatives in the villages of Shubra Qubala and Mit El Qasri within Menoufia Governorate. Under this joint agreement, a range of sustainable infrastructure has been implemented, including greenhouses, fishponds, chicken incubators, irrigation pumps, and a compost unit, all powered by solar energy.

These initiatives align closely with the commitments of both entities towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. They also resonate with Egypt's Vision 2030, aimed at fostering environmental sustainability and enhancing the quality of life and living standards for Egyptian citizens.

