Abu Dhabi: Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has launched the second edition of its Insights and Foresights Platform (IFP 2.0) which aims to leverage state-of-the-art AI technologies to support policy-making and future planning for the government of Abu Dhabi.

The enhanced AI-based platform was unveiled on the sidelines of SCAD’s participation in GITEX Global 2023, taking place from October 16th to 20th in Dubai, under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government. SCAD participated in the world's largest tech show as part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion, themed "Leading the Digital Future of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi".

IFP 2.0 provides enhanced features with AI analytics that strengthen Abu Dhabi's data-driven governance with enhanced user experience, interactive dashboards, analytical models, simulation processes, and What-If Scenario Analysis (WISA).

The platform, meticulously crafted to meet user expectations, offers timely nowcasts and forecasts through AI-powered models, equipping decision and policy-makers with dependable insights into Abu Dhabi's economic and social landscapes.

Also in GITEX Global 2023, SCAD announced the launch of “Abu Dhabi Data for Good Initiative” in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI). The Initiative represents a strategic partnership, bringing together national and international corporations, public sector, academic institutions, research entities, and startups.

This coalition is structured to foster a symbiotic environment where all stakeholders benefit from business-to-government (B2G) data collaborations while advancing Abu Dhabi’s economic and social aspirations.

In this context, H.E. Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Acting Director General of Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi said: “Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi not only envisions a data-driven future but also actively charts the course for an economy and society where shared knowledge becomes our greatest strength. The 'Data for Good Initiative' is more than just a collaboration; it's a testament to Abu Dhabi's vision of holistic progress where every piece of data is a step towards a brighter, shared future.”

H.E. Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Chamber is proud of its partnership with SCAD, which is set to bring tangible and positive benefits to the business community in Abu Dhabi aimed at enhancing the capabilities and expertise of individuals working in the private sector and improving their statistical competencies. This collaboration aligns with our efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships between the government and the private sector, to achieve sustainable development goals. The partnership stands as a cornerstone for accelerating the emirate's economic growth and advancing its overall prosperity. Our objective is to generate valuable insights and data beneficial to both the private sector and government entities.”

With the goal of fostering collaboration among SCAD’s stakeholders in Abu Dhabi to unleash the full potential of data while prioritizing principles of integrity, privacy, and consistency, the initiative will introduce a new technology that will implement data fabric solution, amongst other technologies, to ensure the seamless application of these principles across all data sources, thereby bolstering the reliability of statistical analysis.

This encompasses the establishment of a robust virtual data collaboration environments, ensuring secure and compliant data sharing among stakeholders and employing data virtualization techniques for seamless access and analysis of data from various sources.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, SCAD has signed 2 Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) with 3 companies to advance the data technology capabilities and unlock the value of data for the greater good.

In the domain of statistical ecosystem development, SCAD’s Statistical Training Institute (STI) showcased a range of customized statistical training programmes that align with SCAD’s commitment to enhancing the data and statistical capabilities of Abu Dhabi government entities and society.

These training programmes include the Abu Dhabi Statistical Fellowship programme (ADSF), which concentrates on mathematical and technical concepts and techniques used in the production of official statistics.

Furthermore, SCAD showcased the outcomes of the "Data Pioneer" programme, a collaborative initiative with the UAE National Service and Reserve Authority (NSR) designed to elevate the capabilities of alternative national service recruits in the fields of data science and data engineering. These fields are considered as pivotal domains that play a key role in advancing their expertise in formulating precise analytical scenarios. The program also entails the extraction of advanced predictive models through the utilization of state-of-the-art statistical analysis tools, thus facilitating the decision-making process, especially in times of crises.

In the same context, SCAD displayed different projects featuring its Data Delivery Index (DDI) and Statistical Maturity Index (SMI) which are key indicators for measuring Abu Dhabi government entities’ capabilities in producing and disseminating statistics that adhere to SCAD's approved methodologies and standards.

About the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD)

Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) was established by Law No. (7) of 2008 to organise and develop statistical work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Centre was reorganised by Law No. (5) of 2021, which placed SCAD under the Abu Dhabi Executive Office. In April 2023, in accordance with The Executive Council Decree No. (39) of 2023, SCAD's affiliation was transferred to the Department of Government Support (DGS).

SCAD is entrusted with the responsibility of supporting government decision-makers by adopting a decentralised approach to statistical work. The Centre has an independent legal personality, full financial independence, and legal capacity to act in proportion to the emirate's vision towards sustainable development and strategic planning.

Pursuant to its mandate, SCAD is responsible for establishing and developing an integrated statistical ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This is achieved by organising, unifying, and managing all aspects of the emirate's statistical work, including building and regulating statistical frames for all activities and sectors, and updating them periodically. The Centre provides technical supervision of statistics and statistical data systems for government entities, and collects, classifies, stores, analyses, processes, archives, publishes, and protects Abu Dhabi's statistical data obtained from data sources.

In addition, the Centre is vested with the responsibility of making, developing, and disseminating estimates, projections, analytics, and forecasts and supporting government entities with reliable statistics. SCAD is authorised to contract with any entity or company within or outside the Emirate to undertake data collection and other statistical activities.