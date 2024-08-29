Sharjah: In a vibrant celebration of Emirati Women's Day themed ‘We Collaborate for Tomorrow,’ the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) hosted a networking event on Wednesday, bringing together members of the council and Advisory Board to honour women’s remarkable contributions and showcase their pivotal role in driving progress and innovation across all sectors, particularly in entrepreneurship and business.

The event at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park fostered networking, encouraging participants to support one another and share success stories. A Q&A session facilitated the exchange of experiences and best practices, contributing to business development. The event also featured interactive workshops and activities to promote solidarity and strengthen bonds within the business community.

As part of the Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, SBWC organised a mini-exhibition at Sharjah Archives, highlighting the innovative projects of six successful business owners. This initiative underscored the council’s strategy and commitment to empowering its members by providing a platform to showcase their work and further their success.

These initiatives are central to SBWC’s mission of women’s economic empowerment. By participating in major events, conducting field visits both locally and internationally, and forging collaborations with the government and private sector, the council provides robust support to its members while also organising workshops and discussion forums, fostering open communication and creating valuable opportunities for members to share ideas, insights, and successful practices.

Commenting on the event, Mariam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, said: "Today, we honour Emirati women and reaffirm our commitment to the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Patron of Sharjah Business Women Council. Empowering women is essential to our shared journey towards national progress. Providing a supportive environment creates a positive impact that drives growth and prosperity to achieve our collective goals.”

She added: "We are proud of Emirati Women’s achievements across all fields, from entrepreneurship and politics to education and healthcare. These women are not just contributors but leaders, innovators, and agents of change. Our support will remain unwavering, empowering them to support each other, share their unique journeys, and exchange inspiring experiences. Through this strong relationship, we 'Collaborate for Tomorrow' to elevate each other and build a sustainable future where they continue to shine and solidify their role in the nation’s comprehensive and sustainable development."