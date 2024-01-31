Dubai, UAE: SBR Group today signed an agreement with Marriott International to bring Four Points by Sheraton to Al Ain. The conversion property will be rebranded from the Hili Rayhaan by Rotana to a Four Points by Sheraton by March 2024. Located in the popular Al Hili district of Al Ain, adjacent to Hili Mall, Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain is expected to provide business, government, leisure and sports visitors with a warm experience in a relaxing and contemporary environment.

Four Points by Sheraton is anticipated to blend comfort with style, featuring 251 enhanced, modern, spacious rooms and suites across 24,000 square meters of built-up area. When it comes to dining, guests will be able to enjoy the Elements restaurant which offers international cuisine, the Hili Majlis lobby lounge for coffee and light bites, and the Sundeck Pool Café for cool refreshments and healthy snacks.

For sports groups and fitness enthusiasts, there will be a large, fully equipped, modern fitness centre featuring a gym, sauna, and steam room as well as tennis court facilities. The hotel will also boast an Olympic-size swimming pool and sun-deck for ultimate relaxation as well as separate male and female salons. Business travellers will have access to extensive meeting, conference and banquet facilities including a spacious, welcoming pre-conference hall.

For those travelling for leisure and tourism, the hotel is conveniently located just minutes from Al Ain’s best attractions including Sheikh Khalifa Mosque, Al Ain Zoo, Wadi Adventure, Jebel Hafeet, Hazaa bin Zayed Stadium, and the popular theme park, Hili Fun City. Guests will also be able to experience the city’s Bronze Age ruins at Hili Archaeological Park, Al Jahili Fort and Al Ain Camel Market, Jebel Hafeet - the UAE’s highest peak, and Al Ain's hot springs. Cradled by the Hajar Mountains on the UAE-Oman border and dubbed the ‘Garden City’ for its greenery, Al Ain is a popular destination for the sustainable, adventure traveller.

Khaled Saab, Area General Manager for Residences Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road and the soon-to-open Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain said today, “Al Ain, known for its nature and beauty, has been chosen as the capital of Gulf tourism for the year 2025. Adding a property to Marriott’s portfolio in this city is a step towards being at the heart of both tourism and the economy here. We believe that Four Points by Sheraton will add value to Al Ain, with its exceptional services and brand standards.”

Ramzy A. Faris, General Manager of the upcoming Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain commented, “Tourists are increasingly traveling to Al Ain for its famous gardens, date palm oases, and encircling Hajar Mountains. Al Ain was in fact the birthplace of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the site of the Middle East’s first Bedouin settlements. We’re thrilled to be bringing Four Points by Sheraton to Al Ain and believe it will be the first choice for business, leisure and sports visitors to the city.”

Saahil Lalit, Vice President, Development – Middle East, Marriott International added, “We continue to see opportunities to further expand our footprint across the UAE through conversion deals. With the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Al Ain, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with SBR Group and further diversifying our portfolio in the UAE.”

About Four Points by Sheraton®

Four Points by Sheraton is a global brand with over 300 hotels in 44 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented where timeless classics are woven with modern details, paired with genuine service in a casual environment—all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in the heart of urban centers, near the beach, by the airport, or in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place to kick back and relax with an authentic sense of the local, where guests can watch sports and enjoy the brand’s Best Brews® program.

Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

To learn more about Four Points, visit us online.