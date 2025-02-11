Riyadh: Saudi Business Machines (SBM), a leading provider of integrated IT solutions for enterprises in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is participating in the fourth edition of LEAP 2025, the world's most attended technology conference. The event is taking place at February 9 to 12, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, north of Riyadh.

This global event serves as a platform for technology pioneers and startups, bringing together over 215,000 attendees from around the world. It provides an opportunity to explore the latest trends, discover cutting-edge innovations, and engage with industry changemakers.

As part of its participation this year, SBM is showcasing an innovative suite of open-source generative AI solutions, specifically designed to address the unique needs of businesses across various sectors—including finance, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Tailored AI Solutions for Maximum Business Impact

These solutions are uniquely designed for each sector, ensuring maximum efficiency and tangible impact on business operations. Leveraging open-source models, SBM's AI solutions grant companies full control over their AI strategies, enhanced transparency in development and deployment, and the highest security standards to protect sensitive data.

SBM has transitioned away from reliance on OpenAI, focusing instead on open-source models and tools that effectively support its business needs in generative AI.

SBM offers a practical alternative for businesses looking to adopt AI technologies without relying on OpenAI models, proprietary frameworks, or closed-source solutions. These open-source-based solutions enable companies to develop their own AI systems with flexibility, customization, and continuous innovation.

By adopting open-source generative AI, businesses can unleash creativity and innovation while maintaining complete control over their AI strategies. Instead of being locked into expensive, closed-source solutions, SBM provides a scalable and adaptable AI ecosystem, ensuring long-term competitiveness and success.

A Game-Changer for Industries Embracing AI

SBM’s solutions mark a transformational shift for industries seeking to integrate AI seamlessly and effectively into their operations—without the limitations of closed platforms. The open-source approach ensures full transparency, adaptability to evolving requirements, and cost efficiency, supporting the sustainable growth of businesses worldwide.

Visit SBM at LEAP 2025

SBM invites all enterprises and organizations interested in generative AI technologies to visit its booth at Hall H3.I30 at LEAP 2025. Attendees can learn more about these cutting-edge solutions and experience live demonstrations.

About SBM

Saudi Business Machines (SBM) is a leading provider of end-to-end IT and communication solutions for enterprises in Saudi Arabia and the exclusive General Marketing & Services Representative of IBM in the Kingdom. The company offers advanced technological solutions across industries, driving digital transformation in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

With a flexible organizational structure that adapts to evolving customer needs, SBM brings proven expertise in implementing IT and communication solutions in the region. SBM provides a comprehensive range of enterprise solutions, supported by networking services, system integration, consulting, implementation, business recovery, and operational support. Additionally, it offers specialized maintenance and support services for a diverse portfolio of products.

