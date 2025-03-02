Sayarti LLC, a leading Vehicle rental and leasing company and a part of the Mobility sector of The Zubair Corporation has been honoured with the "Top Brands in Oman 2025 in Vehicle Rental and Leasing Company " award by the AIWA Magazine. The award was presented during a special ceremony celebrating exceptional Omani Brands. His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, handed the award to Sohraab Hasnain, Head of Operations at Sayarti, at a recent event held at the Intercity Hotel in Al Khuwair.

The “Top Omani Brands in vehicle Rental and Leasing” award is in recognition of Sayarti’s exceptional customer service, innovative solutions, and dependable, modern vehicles. As a leading name in this sector, Sayarti has earned a strong reputation over more than three decades by offering a diverse range of high-quality vehicles that cater to the needs of both individuals and businesses, particularly to customers in the oil and gas sectors.

Upon receiving the award, Sohraab Hasnain, Head of Operations, expressed, "We are incredibly proud to receive this award, which is a testament to the hard work of our entire team. Our mission has always been to offer reliable, affordable, and flexible vehicle rental solutions to our customers, and this recognition reinforces our dedication. We will continue to innovate and expand our services to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers in Oman."

He added, "This award is a great source of motivation for us to keep providing the best services and innovative rental solutions that align with market trends and customer expectations. We are committed to strengthening our position in the Omani market and will keep working to deliver an exceptional experience for all our customers, both individuals and businesses, while contributing to the local economy and sustainable growth in Oman."

Founded in 1992 known as "Al Zubair Leasing," Sayarti has grown into a leading provider of vehicle rental services and used car sales in Oman. The company is dedicated to strengthening its position as an industry leader, offering transportation solutions that meet the highest standards, including those set by the Oman Petroleum Alliance (OPAL). Sayarti also plays a significant role in Oman's used car rental and sales sector. Our vision is to lead the market by offering innovative services that deliver exceptional value and superior quality to our customers. We strive to build trust by providing reliable transportation solutions that cater to the needs of both individuals and businesses.