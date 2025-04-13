Muscat, Oman – In line with its commitment to providing advanced, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions, Sayarti Rental, a part of the Automotive sector of The Zubair Corporation and a leader in the nation’s transportation and equipment rental sector — has announced the latest expansion of its fleet with the addition of the 2025 GAC M8. This strategic addition comes through a partnership with Gargash Group, the exclusive distributor of GAC vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman.

The integration of the premium 2025 GAC M8 reflects Sayarti’s ongoing efforts to offer cutting-edge transportation solutions that meet the evolving needs of both government and private sector clients, as well as individual customers. The new model combines luxury, technology, and practicality — positioning it as an ideal choice for business and leisure users alike. Commenting on this milestone, Sohraab Hasnain, General Manager of Sayarti Rental and Used Cars, said, "This expansion aligns with Sayarti's strategic vision to continuously enhance its fleet with technologically advanced vehicles, in line with the company’s growth and expansion plans. The addition of the GAC M8 marks a significant step forward in providing high-end vehicles with advanced features and low operating costs, reinforcing our commitment to offering best-in-class mobility solutions across the Sultanate. We are confident that our partnership with Gargash Group will further strengthen our ability to meet the diverse needs of our customers."

Assim Shaikh, Business Manager at GAC Oman, also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to partner with Sayarti to provide vehicles that exceed market expectations in terms of quality, performance, and competitive pricing. The 2025 GAC M8, with its distinctive design, spacious interior, and advanced technology, offers an exceptional experience for both corporate and family users."

Designed with three rows of seating to comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers, the GAC M8 boasts a bold and sophisticated exterior, alongside a technology-rich cabin that caters to the comfort and convenience of both drivers and passengers.

Established in 1992 as Al Zubair Leasing, Sayarti has evolved into a leading provider of vehicle rental and used car sales services in Oman. The company continues to reinforce its market leadership by aligning its offerings with international standards and industry best practices, including compliance with the Oman Energy Association (OPAL) requirements.

With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and operational excellence, Sayarti Rental and Used Cars remains committed to providing high-quality transportation solutions that cater to the diverse needs of both individuals and businesses.

For more information, please visit: www.Sayarti.com