Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Savvy Games Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alinma Bank to explore deeper collaborations to make tailored banking solutions available for gamers and esports fans in Saudi Arabia.

This partnership will leverage Savvy’s business unit ESL FACEIT Group (EFG)’s expertise in producing world-class esports events, supporting Alinma Bank engage with and build meaningful connections with the vibrant, fast-growing audience of Saudi games and esports enthusiasts.

“We are pleased to be working with Alinma Bank to expand the ways millions of gamers and esports fans in Saudi Arabia can access tailored products and services that truly meet their needs. It is encouraging to see leading organizations in banking and other sectors placing stronger focus on our industry and its highly engaged, digitally native communities,” said Amr Sager, Chief of Staff, at Savvy Games Group.

“At Alinma Bank, we are committed to providing the best services possible to our customers and finding new ways to enhance our offerings to better fit specific needs. Games and esports are developing rapidly in Saudi Arabia, and we are delighted to be working with Savvy to explore initiatives around games and esports communities here,” said Musad Khalid AlGadi, Chief Digital Officer, at Alinma Bank.

Savvy’s partnership with Alinma Bank is aligned with objectives set out in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, to support the continuous growth of games and esports industry.

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem.

https://savvygames.com/