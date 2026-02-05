Riyadh – Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Alfaisal University. The MoU establishes a new Game Design program. It will support local talent entering Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding games industry.

The program will be jointly delivered by Alfaisal University in partnership with Savvy Academy, Savvy’s flagship talent development initiative. Drawing on their respective strengths, the collaboration will combine curriculum development and industry insight. It will also enhance training facilities, including advanced hardware and laboratory upgrades. Alfaisal University will lead the academic offering and student experience. The first cohort is expected to commence in the 2026 academic year.

“Our partnership with Alfaisal University is another important step in developing Saudi talent for the games industry,” said Majed Al-Muhanna, Chief Human Resources Officer of Savvy Games Group. “Through Savvy Academy, we are creating educational pathways that help students progress to professional careers in game development. This supports the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and Vision 2030’s ambition to establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for games.”

“At Alfaisal University, we are committed to academic excellence and preparing students for impactful careers in new and emerging fields,” said HRH Dr. Maha Bint Mishari Bin Abdulaziz AlSaud, Alfaisal University VP for External Relations & Advancement. “Partnering with Savvy Games Group will enable our students to receive direct support from a world-leading company in games and esports and give them access to hands-on experience that will set them up for success in this growing industry.”

This partnership follows similar collaborations between Savvy Academy and leading universities across the Kingdom. It reinforces Savvy’s commitment to fostering the next generation of Saudi talent and expanding local capabilities in game development.

About Savvy Games Group

Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”) was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem.

https://savvygames.com/

About Alfaisal University

Founded in 2002, Alfaisal University is a leading private higher-education institution in Riyadh known for its commitment to academic excellence, multidisciplinary research, and innovation. The university offers programs across engineering, business, medicine, science, pharmacy and law & international relations, preparing students to become influential contributors to Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic transformation. With a global outlook and a focus on developing future-ready talent, Alfaisal University plays a key role in the Kingdom’s mission to foster knowledge, creativity, and growth.

https://www.alfaisal.edu/