RIYADH: Savvy Games Group (Savvy), a games and esports company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and founded to drive the long-term growth and development of the games and esports industry, was unveiled today as the key partner for Al Hilal Saudi Club.

The deal will support the club’s ambitions to upgrade its first team and community team facilities and enable further youth training programmes. It will also help international and local recruitment as the club looks to continue its run as the most decorated team in Asia.

In return, Savvy’s brand will be showcased across a range of Al Hilal’s assets in and out of the stadium and content, with options for future collaborations across the club’s wider business.

Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group said:

“Whether on the pitch, or on a console, football has a unique ability to bring people together. Through it, we see people of all backgrounds, ages, nationalities, genders and abilities connect, play, learn, compete and triumph together. Al Hilal SC occupies a special place in the hearts of fans both in local and international arenas and we are honored to support their ambitions both in the league and in the local community.”

Mr Abdullah Aljarbou, CEO of Al Hilal Saudi Club, expressed his happiness at signing the partnership between Al Hilal and Savvy, which is considered a global leader in a promising sector that is a key element in the ambitious strategy of the Kingdom to transform Saudi Arabia into a global hub for games and esports by 2030. Mr Aljarbou pointed out that the partnership is beneficial for both parties, as it will contribute to supporting the club's aspirations, including developmental and training programmes, in addition to the desired benefit of promoting Savvy’s brand by appearing alongside Al Hilal.

In recent years, the Kingdom has witnessed a steady growth in the popularity of football, accompanied by a similar demand for football-related games. For its part, Savvy has emphasised the significant impact of the two sectors. It seeks, through its expansionary works, to enhance the positive impact of the games and esports sector. By implementing strategic investments and providing continuous support to the games ecosystem, with the aim of contributing effectively to enhancing participation and providing opportunities for advancement in the sector.

