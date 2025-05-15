UAE: Savoye, a leading one-stop-shop integrator of automated warehouse solutions and software publisher in the Middle East, participates in Seamless Middle East 2025 for the fourth consecutive year to contribute to a growing regional dialogue on how intelligent intralogistics is critical to the future of digital commerce. The automation leader will highlight its cutting-edge portfolio of modular software, automation, and robotics designed to streamline operations.

As the eCommerce share of global retail continues to rise, driving nearly one in four retail sales, supply chain and logistics providers face mounting pressure to meet customer expectations for faster, more flexible, and highly customised fulfilment experiences. In the GCC alone, the eCommerce market volume is expected to reach USD 50 billion in 2025. This year’s Seamless ME, held under the theme “The Future of Digital Commerce,” will serve as a strategic platform for key players to address these operational challenges head-on, along with navigating the complexities of the digital economy across payments, fintech, retail, eCommerce, and digital identity sectors.

At the event, Savoye will spotlight its ability to design and deliver flexible, scalable and turnkey solutions, from its powerful, modular ODATiO Warehouse Management System/Transport Management System (WMS/TMS) software platform to automated packing machines, robotic systems and advanced order fulfilment technologies.

Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director of Savoye Middle East, said: “We are dedicated to empowering companies to transform their supply chain operations for the new era of digital commerce. With our One-Stop-Shop approach, we deliver tailor-made solutions that drive greater efficiency, agility, and competitiveness across the entire operation. In today’s fast-paced eCommerce environment, businesses face mounting challenges, from meeting strict delivery deadlines and ensuring product compliance to offering customised parcel options that elevate customer satisfaction. At the same time, price pressures demand that companies provide exceptional delivery services to secure customer loyalty.”

Kaddoum further said: “At Savoye, we understand these challenges. Through our customised intralogistics solutions, we help businesses across the Middle East overcome operational challenges and achieve superior performance at every stage of their supply chain journey.”

With a strong regional presence and a steadfast commitment to innovation, Savoye is actively delivering on the bold ambitions it unveiled for 2025. These include advancing AI implementation across its services, deepening its focus on integrated business solutions, and launching next-generation technologies tailored to meet rapidly evolving consumer demands.

Through these actions, the company continues to reshape the logistics landscape across the Middle East, empowering businesses with scalable, AI-driven, and fully integrated systems that drive greater efficiency, agility, and resilience in a fast-moving digital economy.

