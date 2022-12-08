Launched during FAO’s World Food Forum in Rome

Cairo:- Savola Foods Regional Innovation Center unveiled its cooperation with the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) to launch a Product Development competition, aiming at getting Egyptian researchers and innovators proactively engaged in identifying alternatives to common edible fats. The competition comes within the company’s open innovation initiatives, in which Dr. Mahmoud Saqr, President of the Academy, will take part in the panel of judges evaluating technical submissions

Through the collaboration, Savola is on the outlook for a new edible fat alternative possessing the same features as the currently used ones. This topic is of critical importance, especially with the adverse impact that climate change had on the availability of multiple essential crops. Consequently, this has inspired the need for finding a sustainable fat alternative that adheres to World Food Organization guidelines and is still affordable for consumers’ household usage

“We are pleased to continue the effective cooperation with Savola Foods Company through our participation in the fat alternative product development competition, which aims at encouraging individuals to opt for healthy & sustainable choices.” Dr. Mahmoud Saqr, President of the Academy, said. “Additionally, this partnership seeks to capitalize on the inventive thinking of young researchers through endorsing their research and involving them within the national industry environment”

Furthermore, Sameh Hassan, CEO of Savola Foods, said “We are delighted to renew our cooperation with the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology via our new competition targeting the identification of a more sustainable alternative cooking fats. Through the competition, Savola seeks to maximize its societal role towards its customers, by developing environmentally friendly products."

This competition was officially launched during the World Food Forum in October 19th at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome, in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The initiative complements Savola's efforts towards boosting product innovation and development amongst young Egyptian researchers.

The competition, which started in October, is set to end by July 2023. Registering applicants should either be students or officially enrolled in a university program that teaches food science and technology and life sciences. Three finalists will be selected in the final stage of the competition, to be announced in May 2023, where the top 3 winners are entitled to receive US$10,000, US$5,000, and US$2,000 respectively.

-Ends-

About Savola Foods:

Savola Foods is a leading company, owned by the Saudi “Savola Group”, managing a large portfolio of premium food brands for edible oils, vegetable ghee, sugar, pasta, seafood, nuts, spices, pulses and baked goods. With a superior portfolio of products, Savola Foods has deservedly won the trust of millions of customers across 30+ countries worldwide; thanks to its brands including Rawaby, Ganna, Afia, Al-Arabi and Yudum oils, Al-Osra Sugar, Malika & Italiano Pasta. In addition, Savola owns 51% share of Al Kabeer Company and 34.5% share of Almarai Company.