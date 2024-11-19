Cairo, Egypt: Savills Egypt is proud to announce its recognition as “Egypt’s Best Real Estate Agency” at the Euromoney Real Estate Awards 2024. This award highlights Savills Egypt’s exceptional performance, innovation, and continued growth within the Egyptian real estate market, affirming the firm’s commitment to providing world-class advisory, and consultancy services across diverse projects.

During the award review period from May 2023 to June 2024, Savills Egypt achieved substantial growth with a 68% revenue increase and a 76% rise in profits year-on-year. The team expanded to over 165 professionals, delivering consultancy for more than 5.5 million square meters across the MENA region and actively managing over 1 million square meters in Egypt. In addition, Savills Egypt played a critical role in landmark projects, including Orascom Development’s Makadi Heights, Tatweer Misr Developments, and the region’s third tallest building, Infinity Tower, solidifying its position as a trusted leader in real estate solutions. The firm also led sales worth EGP 14 billion for Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company.

Reflecting on this achievement, Catesby Langer-Paget, Head of Egypt Office at Savills, stated, “We are incredibly honored to receive the Euromoney Real Estate Award as Egypt’s Best Real Estate Agency. This recognition reinforces our focus on the Egyptian and broader MENA markets, where we see remarkable potential for sustainable growth and impactful projects. Our confidence in these markets drives us to expand our footprint and continually raise the standard of real estate advisory and management. We are dedicated to working alongside our clients to shape the future of real estate in the region, ensuring that every project aligns with the highest standards of quality and innovation. I would also like to thank our talented team for their hard work and dedication, as well as our clients for their continued trust.”

The Euromoney Real Estate Awards recognize companies that exhibit excellence in real estate by demonstrating outstanding performance in a number of areas: impact on clients and market, financial growth, innovation in services, ESG integration, and technological advancements. Euromoney’s selection process is rigorous, assessing firms on their ability to deliver measurable value to clients and a commitment to the broader real estate ecosystem. Winners are selected based on peer reviews from developers, advisors, financial institutions, and corporate end-users in the industry.

