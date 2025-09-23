Muscat- BankDhofar, the second largest bank in the Sultanate by branch network size , is reaffirming its commitment to empowering individuals to secure their financial futures with its popular Retirement Saving Plan. This robust and flexible plan is designed to help Omani nationals and expatriate residents build a substantial retirement fund with ease and confidence. Incorporated with a structured and disciplined approach to saving, the BankDhofar Saving Plan offers a compelling way to save for retirement.

With interest rates of up to 5 percent on deposits, it is an ideal solution for those looking to build a sustainable safety net for life after retirement. Customers can start saving with a minimum monthly deposit as low as RO 10, making it accessible and convenient for a wide segment of the population to start saving, no matter what their current financial situation.

The flexibility of the plan is a key feature, allowing customers to choose a duration that suits their individual timeline, with options ranging from one to ten years. This adaptability ensures that the plan can be tailored to meet a variety of retirement goals and life stages. Available to individuals aged 18 and above, the account provides a clear pathway to a more secure and comfortable post-retirement life, empowering them to take control of their retirement planning.

Commenting on the importance of future planning, Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer of BankDhofar said: “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to build a financially secure future. By offering a competitive interest rate and flexible terms, we are making it easier than ever for Omani nationals and expatriate residents to take control of their retirement savings and plan for the future they deserve. Our retirement plan is the perfect option for customers seeking a stress-free future.”

The BankDhofar Saving Plan for retirement is a proven solution for individuals seeking a reliable and high-yield savings option. It continues to be a cornerstone of BankDhofar’s mission to provide comprehensive financial solutions that support the diverse needs of its customer base.

Earlier this year, BankDhofar introduced a revitalized brand identity under the slogan, “From Your World We Innovate.” This positioning reflects a deeper philosophy: listening to customers, understanding their evolving needs, and delivering financial solutions that are practical, human-centric, and future-ready.

BankDhofar further solidifies its extensive footprint across the Sultanate, The bank now operates more than 140 branches nationwide.

For more information about the Retirement Savings Plan, please visit the nearest BankDhofar branch or visit the website: www.bankdhofar.com.