Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, was named ‘The World's Most Improved Airline’ and ranked number one for the Best Economy Class Airline Catering at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The event was hosted by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization, known for its evaluation of the global airline industry. The World Airline Awards are based on a comprehensive global customer satisfaction survey conducted over several months, covering more than 375 airlines worldwide.

In recent years, Saudia has demonstrated unparalleled progress in its rankings, earning the title of ‘The World's Most Improved Airline’ for the third time. Saudia’s remarkable trajectory has seen its ranking surge over the past seven years, leaping from 82nd place in 2017 to 23rd in 2023, and achieving the 20th position in 2024.

Saudia’s ‘SHINE’ transformation program has been instrumental in accomplishing this remarkable achievement as the initiatives are focused on elevating the guest experience, optimizing operational efficiency, and enhancing its service and product offerings, followed by the launching of Saudia’s new era of digital transformation and cutting-edge technologies. These efforts have propelled Saudia to rank among the top 10 airlines globally in On-Time Performance (OTP) throughout 2023, maintaining this position for six consecutive months. Notably, in May 2024, Saudia was ranked among the top five for arrival On-Time Performance (OTP-A) and first globally for the highest departure On-Time Performance (OTP-D).

Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, the Director General of Saudia Group, said: "These awards reaffirm Saudia's dedication to excellence and our commitment to achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services. By adhering to the highest quality standards in the aviation industry, we are continuously prioritizing service innovation, by enhancing the guest experience, and optimizing operational efficiency."

“This unwavering dedication to excellence has positioned Saudia as a leading global connector, bridging the world to the Kingdom to serve a wide range of sectors including business, tourism, entertainment, sports, Hajj, and Umrah."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Saudia on this fabulous achievement and this remarkable success. To be recognised for the change and quality improvement is testament to the hard work by the management and staff at Saudia and this recognition should be a source of pride.”

Saudia has charted a clear course for its future trajectory and strategy, positioning it to achieve top rankings in Skytrax's rankings in the years to come. This is evidenced by the recent signing of two landmark deals with Boeing and Airbus to acquire 154 new aircraft. Additionally, Saudia is undergoing a radical overhaul of its guests’ cabins, including guest and business class seats, as well as introducing high-speed in-flight internet and upgrading onboard entertainment screens to the highest resolution in the industry.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by the Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com