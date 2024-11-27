Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched a promotional offer for travel to selected international destinations, providing guests a variety of discounts and exclusive offers. The first offer includes a 60% discount on the second seat for travel to selected international destinations in Economy Class using the promotional code FLYDAY.

The sales period for the first offer is from November 26 to 30, 2024. Departure dates are from December 1 to 31, 2024, with return flights available from December 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, subject to terms and conditions.

Additionally, Saudia is offering another promotion for travel from Europe and North America to all its destinations, with discounts of up to 20% on Business and Economy Classes. Guests can purchase tickets and complete bookings from November 28 to December 5, 2024, with the travel period from January 12 to May 12, 2025.

These promotions are part of Saudia's ongoing strategy, seamlessly aligning with a series of quality initiatives designed to enhance its service ecosystem. Supported by extensive expansion of Saudia’s flight network and an ambitious fleet growth plan, these efforts are dedicated to elevating the overall guest experience.

Saudia guests can plan their trips and complete all booking procedures, including issuing boarding passes and accessing other post-sale services, through its website (www.saudia.com) and mobile application.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com