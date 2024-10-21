Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) have signed an agreement to provide exclusive benefits to the beneficiaries of the HRSD’s employee loyalty program “DOAM”.

Under the patronage of H.E. Engr. Maher Abdulrahman Alqasim, Vice Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for Civil Service, the agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, General Manager of Sales for the Central and Eastern Regions at Saudia, and Amer Ahmed, General Manager of Civil Service Studies at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The agreement offers special discounts to over 1.2 million “DOAM” program beneficiaries. Discounts apply to Semi Flex and Flex fares across domestic flights and all branded fares in international flights. Beneficiaries can access these offers through the Ministry's dedicated mobile application.

Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, General Manager of Sales – KSA Central and Eastern Regions at Saudia, said: “This agreement plays a pivotal role in fostering communication and partnership with government sectors, aligning seamlessly with Saudia's digital transformation initiatives. It supports the delivery of high-quality digital services, enhancing the travel experience and guest loyalty, while complementing our ongoing development projects for ground and air services and fleet expansion.”