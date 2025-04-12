National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has once again reaffirmed its leadership in customer service excellence, earning the title of “Best Retail Bank in Customer Service in Kuwait” for 2024 by Service Hero, the region’s only consumer-powered customer satisfaction index. This marks the 14th consecutive year NBK has received this prestigious recognition.

The announcement was made during Service Hero’s annual awards ceremony, where Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Head of Consumer Banking Group at NBK, participated in a panel discussion to share insights on the Bank’s customer-centric strategy and how it continues to set the benchmark for retail banking in Kuwait.

Customer service quality remains a cornerstone of NBK’s strategy. The Bank is committed to maintaining the highest levels of satisfaction by continuously launching new services, products, and initiatives tailored to meet evolving customer expectations year-round.

As part of its unwavering commitment to keeping customers at the heart of its operations, NBK places customer satisfaction at the core of its strategic vision. Every new product or service launched is preceded by in-depth research and analysis, led by a specialized team dedicated to capturing customer feedback, evaluating service quality, and driving continuous improvements aimed at exceeding customer expectations.

The studies conducted by the Bank both before and after the launch of any new product or service play a pivotal role in ensuring the delivery of top-tier service that aligns with customers’ needs and aspirations.

Service Hero’s Customer Satisfaction Index is regarded as one of the region’s most credible indicators of service excellence, owing to its affiliation with the American Customer Satisfaction Index and compliance with the standards of the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). The results are independently verified and overseen by an advisory board comprising prominent academics and business professionals, ensuring objectivity, transparency, and credibility.

The "Best Retail Bank in Customer Service in Kuwait" award is 100% based on survey responses that assess key metrics such as meeting customer expectations, satisfaction levels, how well brands handle complaints and loyalty as well as open ended comments give brands the insight to manage their service offering better.

The index uses statistically validated data gathered independently from consumers through market research sampling. Its aim is to enable consumers to make their voices heard while simultaneously enabling brands to learn from their feedback.