Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced launching a complete digital account opening service through the NBO app. The new feature enables individuals to open an account at anytime and anywhere, without the needs to visit a branch or submit physical documents.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Ali Salim Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager, Head of Digital and E-Channels at NBO said: “Our new digital onboarding feature marks a major milestone in our mission to make banking more accessible, convenient and secure. By eliminating the need for branch visits or paperwork, we are streamlining the way customers begin their relationship with NBO while aligning with our broader vision for customer-centric digital banking.”

This step reflects NBO’s digital-first strategy, aiming to provide seamless everyday banking experiences. Customers can complete the onboarding process in minutes, receiving their account number instantly upon successful registration. They can open various accounts—Savings (with or without interest), Current, Children’s, and Youth Accounts—and earn 600 welcome reward points (100 for app registration and 500 upon joining the NBO Rewards Program). Debit cards are delivered to their doorstep, and eligible customers can earn up to 3.25% profit on savings. The process is fully paperless, allowing customers to scan identity documents, complete facial recognition, and upload digital signatures within the app, further streamlining the experience.

Supported by secure integration with Ma’laa (Oman’s Credit and Financial Information Centre) for Electronic Know Your Customer (E-KYC) services, the process ensures real-time identification, verification, and risk assessment while maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards.

The digital onboarding experience is not only smooth and financially rewarding but also saves time, allows customers to manage their finances better, and enables 24/7 access to a variety of transactions and services. This significant step aligns with NBO’s customer-centric approach and the shift toward smarter, paperless banking.

With this launch, NBO continues to drive forward its strategic focus on product innovation, digitisation and enhancing customer experience. For more information, visit www.nbo.om, call 24770000 or download the NBO App from your app store.