Dubai: For the fourth consecutive year, David Moya Real Estate is participating in the International Property Show (IPS) 2025, the most important real estate exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, taking place in Dubai from April 14 to 16, 2025. This annual event brings together the top players in the global property market. More information about the event is available at: www.ipscongress.com

David Moya, founder of the company, is leading the Spanish delegation as the organizer of the "Invest in Spain" pavilion — a collaborative initiative with other top firms in the sector. The pavilion promotes high-quality real estate services in key Spanish regions such as Barcelona, Tarragona, Alicante, Marbella, and other strategic investment destinations.

With over 25 years of international experience, David Moya Real Estate has become a benchmark in the brokerage of exclusive properties. The firm focuses particularly on the United Arab Emirates, the Principality of Andorra, and Spain — the country where the business originally started as a family-run venture and continues to thrive.

The company also specializes in helping international investors invest in some of the world’s safest countries, with a strong focus on Andorra and the UAE, both of which have ranked as the top two safest countries in the world. Legal, economic, and social stability have made these destinations ideal for investors seeking to protect and grow their real estate portfolios in secure and forward-thinking environments."It’s an honor to once again represent Spain at a prestigious event like IPS. Our mission remains to connect international investors with unique real estate opportunities across Spain and other key global markets," said David Moya during the opening of the event.

Press Contact:

David Moya Real Estate

The Prime Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

info@davidmoya.org

realestate.davidmoya.org