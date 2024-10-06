Mumbai: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced its participation in the Spectacular Saudi event, organized by the Saudi Travel Authority. This 9-day exhibition took place in Mumbai, India, and featured various cultural and promotional activities designed to bring a piece of Saudi Arabia to India, offering a unique cultural experience. The event was open to the public from September 25th to October 2nd.

Saudia's participation in this event was part of its broader objective to bring the world to the Kingdom, aligning seamlessly with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. By showcasing its world-class products and services, the airline highlighted the unique experiences and opportunities that Saudi Arabia offers to international guests.

Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia said, "It’s been exciting to participate in the Spectacular Saudi Event, and to stand side by side with the Saudi Travel Authority to support their efforts and vision. This event provided us with an excellent platform to engage with international visitors and showcase our premium products and services to a diverse audience. We were delighted to engage with guests and sharing the exceptional Saudia experience."

Saudia commenced its inaugural flight to India in 1965, with Mumbai as its first destination. For over five decades, Saudia has been a steadfast presence in India, currently operating 54 flights weekly to 6 major Indian cities. By 2030, Saudia aims to attract 7.5 million Indian visitors each year, making India the top source of tourists to Saudi Arabia.

Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium. For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com