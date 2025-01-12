Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched its first Experience Store at Roshn Front in Riyadh. The store offers visitors a comprehensive experience by seamlessly integrating technology with exclusive product offerings and ticketing services, covering every stage from product exploration and purchase to after-sales assistance.

Strategically located for easy access, the Experience Store is designed to enhance customer convenience and now serves as the new location following the closure of the Al-Muruj sales office. It welcomes visitors from Sunday to Thursday, between 9 AM and 9 PM.

The store features a streamlined ticketing area designed to reduce wait times and improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, AlFursan Lounge provides premium guests with enhanced comfort and privacy in a dedicated service area. Complementing the experience, the Saudia Store offers visitors a selection of exclusive Saudia-branded merchandise.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Kingdom's most notable tourist attractions through an immersive virtual reality experience developed in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority. Furthermore, interactive screens allow visitors to discover Saudia’s global destinations across four continents.

Mr. Wail Basaffar, Assistant Vice President of KSA Sales at Saudia, said: “The launch of the Saudia Experience Store reflects our commitment to enhancing service quality across all locations, marking a significant milestone that transcends the traditional concept of sales offices. By leveraging the latest technologies, visitors can engage with Saudia’s newest offerings and experience the brand firsthand. We strive to elevate guest experiences beyond expectations.”

Developed by Saudia Real Estate, a subsidiary of Saudia Group, the Saudia Experience Store was designed to the highest engineering and architectural standards, incorporating advanced safety measures and requirements.

