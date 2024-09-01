Madinah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of its first direct flight to Medan, Indonesia, marking its second destination to the country following Jakarta.

With four weekly flights scheduled from Jeddah and Madinah, this move aligns with Saudia's commitment to bring the world to the Kingdom and contribute to the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, particularly those related to serving pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques.

Saudia celebrated the inaugural flight to Medan with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. The event was attended by the Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmed, and the Assistant Vice President of KSA Sales at Saudia, Mr. Wail Basaffar, as well as relevant stakeholders.

Saudia offers a range of services designed to elevate the guest experience, including digital platforms that allow guests to plan their journeys, complete necessary procedures, and access after-sales support. Additionally, Saudia provides on-site services at airports to expedite processes and ensure a seamless travel experience.

Saudia's international operations are continuously evolving to expand its market share and set new benchmarks in guest transportation, catering to tourists, visitors, and pilgrims. Saudia’s fleet of 144 aircraft plays a crucial role in supporting these efforts. Furthermore, Saudia is committed to increasing the volume of transit traffic between continents via the Kingdom, which is a key pillar of its strategic vision and new era.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com