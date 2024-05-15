Berlin/Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia and the official airline partner of the all-electric Formula E series, proudly announced an innovative activation merging their strategic partnerships with both Newcastle United and the Formula E series. In a thrilling display of synergy, Saudia brought the Gen3 Formula E car to Newcastle's last home game of the season at St. James’ Park, where fans were introduced to the sport and the car for the first time. This event coincided with the release of a groundbreaking short film that brings together the worlds of Motorsport and football, offering an exhilarating cross-partnership narrative.

In addition to this unique sporting crossover, Saudia also hosted an immersive fan zone experience during the Berlin E-Prix, held on May 11th and 12th in Berlin, Germany. During the race weekend, fans were provided with access to an E-Village where Saudia offered a dedicated Discover-E Zone featuring a variety of interactive experiences designed to educate and excite fans in new and innovative ways. This included engaging games, competitions, and giveaways featuring both Saudia and Formula E merchandise.

Furthermore, fans who were unable to attend the Berlin E-Prix had the chance to visit Saudia’s newly improved Discover-E Zone in an immersive 3D world through the reenergized Take Your Seat digital hub. It offered a unique interactive experience and allowed fans to explore all on-ground activations through their mobile phone, while ensuring that those who couldn’t make the trip still engaged with the same exciting activities offered at the race.

On the track, drivers competed on the revamped Tempelhof Airport circuit, including Stoffel Vandoorne, Formula E champion and Saudia's Global Ambassador. Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, commented: "This event provides a fantastic platform for us to engage with our guests and the global audience, whether in person or through our innovative digital portals. Integrating our partnerships with both Newcastle United and Formula E in such an engaging manner exemplifies our commitment to bringing fans closer to the sports they love. Each year, we strive to elevate the experience for racegoers and fans worldwide, as part of our commitment to creating unforgettable memories wherever our brand is present.”

Stoffel Vandoorne, Saudia Global Ambassador, added: “It was an honor to continue my role as Saudia's Global Ambassador in 2024, and I'm excited to have shared the thrill with fans in Berlin and around the world as well as the passionate football fans at Newcastle."

