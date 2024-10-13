Riyadh: Saudia Group and the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services have signed a memorandum of understanding, supported by the Ministry of Education, aimed at developing national capabilities and competencies in the field of transport and logistics. The signing took place during the Global Logistics Forum 2024 in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, and H.E. Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, in the presence of H.E. Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics.

The MoU aims to provide 553 scholarships under the “Wa’ed” path, part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Scholarship Program. These scholarships focus on specialized academic and professional training within the aviation sector. The fields of study include First Officers, Inflight Chef Diploma, Airframe & Power Plant Diploma, Non-Destructive Testing, Metrology Diploma, and Professional International Assignment to exchange knowledge and expertise.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar emphasized the significance of the MoU, saying: “This agreement strengthens our commitment to developing local talent in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. By investing in human capital, we are not only enhancing the aviation sector but also contributing to the localization of critical skills needed for the Kingdom’s sustainable growth.”

This MoU is part of Saudia Group’s ongoing participation in multiple scholarship initiatives, including the “Your Job, Your Mission” program, through which over 470 graduates have been employed as First Officers, more than 210 as engineers and technicians, and 120 graduates in other specialized roles.

