Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, continues to activate its “Hajj without Baggage” service, extending it to 400,000 pilgrims traveling across its network of 145 destinations during the 2026 Hajj season.

Delivered through a strategic collaboration with Matarat Holding, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and full digital integration with the Nusuk platform and HalaBag -a specialized platform for baggage management and travel logistics- the service builds on Saudia’s ongoing efforts to streamline the pilgrims’ journey. It introduces technology-driven solutions that optimize procedures and ensure a seamless experience from arrival to departure, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to enrich the pilgrimage experience and elevate service quality.

The “Hajj without Baggage” service redefines the pilgrimage journey by separating baggage handling from the traveler experience. By connecting with the Nusuk platform, the system accesses verified pilgrim data and automatically generates baggage records, while HalaBag oversees operations through a smart platform that links each bag to its owner via a dedicated barcode, enabling fast identification, automated sorting, and real-time tracking.

The initiative significantly enhances the overall pilgrimage experience by reducing congestion at airports and minimizing physical strain on pilgrims. It also contributes to more efficient crowd management, particularly during peak departure periods, enabling pilgrims to travel with greater ease and comfort, free from the burden of baggage handling.

Saudia provides a comprehensive suite of services for pilgrims, including advanced digital solutions powered by artificial intelligence to facilitate travel procedures and booking management, alongside integrated ground and in-flight services designed to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey at every stage.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com