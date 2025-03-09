Berlin: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, participated in ITB BERLIN 2025, a premier international tourism exhibition that took place from March 4 to March 6. The airline was showcased within the Saudi Tourism Authority’s (STA) pavilion. The event brought together key partners to boost national tourism efforts, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing global presence in the industry.

Saudia exhibited its latest projects and products, alongside innovative digital solutions, supporting the kingdom's ambitious tourism growth plans and contributing to key Vision 2030 initiatives, such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, and AlUla. ITB Berlin provided a platform for Saudia to engage with industry stakeholders through meetings and discussions, exchanging expertise and exploring potential partnerships.

Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, stated: “Our participation provided an ideal opportunity to showcase Saudia’s fleet and services that enhance the travel experience. As well as our latest international destinations, aimed at bringing the world to the Kingdom to explore its rich tourism offerings and exciting entertainment and sports events year-round, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority.”

ITB Berlin 2025 was one of the world's most prominent travel and tourism events, drawing thousands of industry professionals and specialized entities from around the globe each year.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

