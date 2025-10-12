Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has inaugurated its first direct scheduled flight to Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation, in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Air Connectivity Program.

To mark the occasion, a ceremony was held at Catrion Lounge in King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, attended by His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, and Mr. Sergey Kozlov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, alongside senior officials from Saudia, the Saudi Tourism Authority, Riyadh Airports, media representatives, and invited guests.

H.E. Ibrahim Al-Omar, said: “Launching direct flights between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations across economic and developmental fields, while also opening new opportunities for cultural exchange between our two nations. This milestone directly supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly those related to the aviation sector, by contributing to connecting the Kingdom with more than 250 international destinations.”

He added: “Through this new route, Saudia continues to advance one of the core pillars of its strategy by bringing the world to the Kingdom. It will not only meet the growing demand for travel to the Kingdom’s diverse events and activities but also facilitate access for pilgrims and international guests transiting across our domestic and global network. Our expansion strategy is reinforced by a clear fleet growth plan and a comprehensive program to elevate the travel experience.”

Mr. Sergey Kozlov, stated: “Saudia’s direct flights between Riyadh and Moscow reflect the shared commitment of both nations to further strengthen their bilateral ties. The new route opens greater travel opportunities for citizens of both countries and helps boost tourism and cultural exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Russian Federation”.

The inauguration celebration included a guest send-off by a team representing all operational sectors. The inaugural flight, SV0283, departed aboard a Boeing 787-10, renowned for its efficiency and advanced guest experience.

Upon arrival, Sheremetyevo International Airport welcomed the inaugural flight with the traditional water salute. Leading the welcoming reception was His Excellency Mr. Sami Bin Mohammad Alsadhan, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Russian Federation. Celebrations will also take place for the first departing flight, SV0282, from Moscow to Riyadh.

To further commemorate the launch, Saudia will host a gala dinner in Moscow under the theme “Wings of Connection”, which will take place at the Carlton Hotel under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Sami Alsadhan, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Russian Federation, and in the presence of H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, Mr. Mikhail Vasilenko, Director General of Sheremetyevo International Airport, and Mr. Evgeny Kozlov, First Deputy Head of the Office of the Mayor and the Government of Moscow, and Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, as well as members of the diplomatic community, officials from both countries representing the investment, tourism, culture, travel, and aviation sectors.

Saudia has scheduled three weekly flights from Riyadh to Moscow, expanding its global network that now connects guests to more than 100 destinations across four continents.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com