Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo’s leading position in the industry was recognized by the Logistics and Transport KSA Awards who named the company as the winner of ‘Airline of the Year’ for 2023 in its Cargo category. The distinguished ceremony took place at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh, where Saudia Cargo received the accolade after being nominated alongside other prominent entities in the Transport and Logistics sector.

The Logistics & Transport Awards aims to give acclaim to the triumphs and future strategies of logistics and supply chain companies from around the region. The awards cover 18 categories and winners are carefully selected by a panel of renowned industry experts.

Commenting on the win, CEO of Saudia Cargo, Teddy Zebitz said: “We are extremely honored to have been recognized as the leading cargo airline by the Logistics and Transport KSA Awards. We are immensely proud to see the results of our continuous efforts to advance the logistics sector celebrated and our role in the global air cargo industry acknowledged.”

“Through the dedication of our talented workforce, we are committed to continuously improving our services and offerings to meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to setting new benchmarks and milestones that are aligned with our vision to transform the industry as well as further strengthen the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s position globally” he added.

In 2022, Saudia Cargo achieved a series of accomplishments in shipping and supply operations. The company recorded an 11% increase in cargo transported, and exceeded 4,800 shipping trips with On-Time Performance over 90%. Additionally, the company strengthened its presence in international markets by announcing an expansion of its international coverage.

The company continued its humanitarian efforts by transporting over 600 tons of humanitarian aid and relief. The company also won the "Most Innovative Performance Company" award at the 2022 Middle East Transport and Logistics.

Saudia Cargo continues to pursue more achievements through strategic partnerships, digital transformation plans, and support for emerging markets. The company is a member of the Sky Team cargo alliance, representing 20% of air cargo movement, and benefits directly from the alliance's international coverage, linking over 175 countries around the world.

-Ends-

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo is contributing to the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia's Vision 2030 by developing a leading logistic hub and leveraging the country's strategic location. For more than seven decades, Saudia Cargo has been one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers, connecting 900 destinations in 175 countries through its alliance with Sky Team Cargo, the world's largest group of air cargo airlines. The company's fleet of modern Boeing freighters and state-of-the-art facilities facilitate the transport of all types of cargo, from high-value shipments, dangerous goods, and perishables to pharmaceuticals and sensitive vaccines. For more information, please visit saudiacargo.com.