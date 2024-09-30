Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced a special promotion offering a 20% discount on selected flights in Guest Class. This promotion marks the first anniversary of Saudia's brand identity launch and provides guests with an exceptional opportunity to explore various destinations at reduced fares.

The promotion is available for booking on September 30, 2024. Guests can use the promo code "30SEP" to receive the 20% discount. The sales period is limited to September 30, 2024, with travel departure dates set between October 1, 2024, and October 31, 2024. Return dates are flexible, ranging from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

This promotion covers an extensive network, allowing guests to fly to destinations across the GCC, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

Currently operating a diverse fleet of 144 aircraft, Saudia is poised to expand further with the addition of 131 new aircraft in the coming years. This growth supports Saudia’s objective to connect the world to the Kingdom through high-quality services.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium. For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com