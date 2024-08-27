Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Mastercard for the third season of the award-winning podcast series, 'Her Voice,' which will be featured on the in-flight entertainment system for all guests traveling on Saudia.

The podcast adds to the 5,000 hours of content available on Saudia's Beyond inflight entertainment system, offering a high-quality interactive experience with a diverse range of content suitable for various guest preferences and age groups in more than 16 languages.

This season, Saudia and Mastercard are joining forces with Blossom Accelerator, Saudi Arabia’s first tech-inclusion and female-focused accelerator. Together, they will host three workshops in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Khobar, offering budding female entrepreneurs, aspiring leaders, and small business owners invaluable learning and networking opportunities.

Additionally, a competition will be launched, inviting startups to present their business concepts at priceless.com/hervoiceS3 for a chance to win a one-year mentorship program by Blossom Accelerator.

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing at Saudia, said: "Saudia has been a pioneer in supporting women's professional growth. By including ‘Her Voice’ on our in-flight entertainment system, we continue to champion women’s stories while enhancing our guests’ experience. Our Beyond entertainment system, with its extensive and interactive content, perfectly complements this initiative.”

Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia, Mastercard, stated: “Amplifying the incredibly moving stories of Saudi women from all over the Kingdom, Her Voice has serves as the clarion call for the recognition of excellence. With women being at the heart of the Kingdom’s transformation into a global hub of innovation and nerve center of regional entrepreneurship, it is vital that we share their inspiring narratives with the rest of the world. We aim to continue doing exactly that with the third season of the podcast series, working closely with Saudia to action lasting and meaningful change.”

True to the spirit of the podcast, Season 3 of ‘Her Voice’ will spotlight the stories of seven inspiring women, showcasing how their passion for their respective fields helped them overcome various challenges and achieve unprecedented success.

Premiering on Aug 27th, this season will focus on connecting people to their passions, with each episode exploring a different area: ‘Culinary,’ ‘Entertainment,’ ‘Sport,’ ‘Tech,’ ‘E-gaming,’ ‘Sustainability,’ and ‘Travel’. As with the previous seasons of the podcast series, guests will be invited to recount their personal and professional journeys in their own voices in conversation with the host, renowned Saudi actress and broadcaster, Danyah Shafei.

Tune into ‘Her Voice’ on https://www.priceless.com/hervoiceS3

About Saudia

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.