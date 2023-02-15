The partnership will support SFA’s efforts to provide older adults equal access to quality sporting opportunities

The partnership will lead to the implementation of a three-phase program consisting of training and educational opportunities

The partnership brings fresh results-oriented programs and more upskilling to the Kingdom

(Riyadh, Saudi Arabia) - The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has partnered with the Newcastle United Foundation. An independent charity operated by one of the popular premier league football clubs — to launch the first integrated sports program aimed at the Kingdom’s older adult population aged between 35-50. Joining forces, the two entities will work closely to provide senior citizens and residents seamless access to world-class, age-appropriate sporting amenities, resources, and experiences.

The strategic partnership will help enhance local capabilities, improve training, and design and implement programs that support more elderly men and women to participate in sports. This partnership comes under the leadership of the Ministry of Sports in attracting specialized international programs within the framework of community sports, in addition to supporting the Quality of Life program.

Set to be executed in three phases, the first and second stage of the program have been completed and established successfully. The first phase being focused on training 10 Saudi master trainers in Newcastle, and the second phase being focused and aimed at training 225 executive coaches in KSA. The third phase which is set to focus on attracting 3,000 registrants who will then be empowered and equipped with the tools to lead healthy, active lives.

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President, Sports for All Federation, said: “Saudi Arabia continues to make strides towards becoming a global economic hub and bolstering its thriving society. Our goal is to serve the country, priming it for long-term success. SFA aims to play a key role in Saudi’s aims in the sports and wellness arenas, enhancing its athletics culture and infrastructure. We believe this is vital to the development of a healthy, productive, and diverse community of citizens and residents united by an active, sustainable outlook.”

He continued: “As part of this work, it is decidedly important that every member of society — regardless of age, gender, ability, or background — is provided equal access to quality and edifying experiences, resources, and amenities. Our partnership with the Newcastle United Foundation has been launched to help us accomplish this goal, ensuring older adults across the country can also participate in sports and physical activities.”

Headquartered in Tyneside — in the United Kingdom — the Newcastle United Foundation hosted a training session from the 10th of October – 14th of October, specifically designed to upskill Saudi sports coaches. Ten coaches, male and female, attended the session as part of the first phase of SFA’s integrated sports program.

This was followed by a second phase of training in which 225 local coaches and professionals were enrolled on educational programs in three cities across the Kingdom. The third stage will lead to the implementation of three major programs over the course of four months, with these being delivered in three regions, Jeddah, Saihat, and Al-Qassim.

A recreational football practice program — an initiative created to inspire adults aged 35 -50 to continue playing football or pick up the sport as a hobby — will also be implemented as part of the phase. As will a walking football program, which was created with over-50s in mind.

In line with Vision 2030 and Quality of Life program objectives, SFA’s strategic partnership with the Newcastle United Foundation will help to raise physical activity levels in the Kingdom, empowering more people to lead healthy, active lives.

The integrated program dedicated to the elderly reiterates SFA’s commitment to making sports accessible to all. Supported by its extensive network of partners, including the Association of Al-Wafa Oasis for Elderly Support, Saihat Society for Social Services and Al-Oula — a female-led non-profit organization — SFA aims to create more inclusive and welcoming platforms for senior citizens and residents to enjoy quality sporting experiences.

About the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA)

The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), a proactive community sport and wellness organization founded to promote a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aims to provide access to opportunities for all members of society to practice physical activity. Partnering with government organizations, sports delivery bodies, sports federations, and the wider public and private sector to achieve its goals, the SFA focuses on increasing physical activity and health and wellness metrics across the country. The increase of physical activity is achieved by advancing four strategic priorities: education; community and volunteering; fitness and wellbeing; and campaigns and promotion. It does this by designing and deploying recreational sports programs tailored for women, men, youth, the elderly, and persons with disabilities across Saudi Arabia.