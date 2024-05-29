Riyadh: Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has issued the first maritime tourism agent license for cruise ships to "Cruise Saudi", a Public Investment Fund owned business based in Jeddah, KSA.

As the maritime tourism agent license was handed by the Vice President of Coastal Tourism Operations at SRSA, Eng. Mohammed Bukhari, to the Chief Destination Experiences Officer at Cruise Saudi, Mrs. Barbara Buczek, at the Cruise Saudi headquarters in Jeddah.

This step marks a significant milestone in the development of a promising coastal tourism sector, and it falls under SRSA’s enablement roles. Licensing and permitting will help in regulating coastal tourism activities within the geographical scope. This will enable and encourage practitioners and investors in the coastal tourism sector.

Whereas the maritime tourism agent’s role includes providing services for marine watercrafts- such as yachts and cruise ships – to practice safe and sustainable marine navigational tourism activities, SRSA will ensure that the licensed maritime tourism agents facilitate marine watercrafts movements within the Kingdom's waters and their adherence to best sustainable standards and practices.

About the Saudi Red Sea Authority:

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) was established by a Cabinet decision in November 2021 with the objective of enhancing integration between the relevant entities by issuing licenses and permits, developing the necessary policies and strategies, determining infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, enabling SMEs, and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities, which will reflect as an added value to the national economy.

For more information about SRSA, please visit www.redsea.gov.sa

About Cruise Saudi:

Cruise Saudi was launched in 2021 to develop the infrastructure and services required to scale a full-suite cruise market in Saudi Arabia. It has developed three strategic ports with the necessary infrastructure to receive global cruise ships: Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port on the Red Sea, and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on the Arabian Gulf. To date, Cruise Saudi has completed four successful seasons, with significant increase in the number of global cruise ships visiting the Saudi ports, with an increase in the number of international passengers, welcoming more than 370,000 passengers from more than 120 nationalities.

In June 2023, Cruise Saudi announced the launch of its owned cruise line, AROYA Cruises, designed and tailored to reflect its brand values of inspiration, enrichment, generosity and respect. As the first Arabian cruise line, AROYA Cruises is proudly leading the way offering remarkably Arabian experiences for guests at sea and onshore.