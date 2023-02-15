Riyadh: The Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) won the "Reinsurance Company of the Year" award at the prestigious 10th Middle East Insurance Industry Awards. The award ceremony was hosted by MENA IR in Dubai and highlighted this new regional success for the company.

The MENA IR awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the Middle East and the region, as they are overseen by a panel of independent external judges who bring a diverse range of in-depth insurance expertise to the judging process. The MENA IR Awards recognise and rewards the leading insurers, reinsurers and brokers within the Middle Eastern and North African markets.

The reinsurance company award is given the reinsurer that has demonstrated excellent service while meeting a clients specific needs, while demonstrating proven track record of business growth and industry leadership.

Mr. Fahad Al-Hesni, MD & CEO at Saudi Re expressed his delight at winning the prestigious “Reinsurance Company of the Year” award, which is an acknowledgement of Saudi Re’s progress and a testament of the Company’s commitment to delivering excellence in the industry.

The Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) is a Saudi company listed on the Saudi Exchange and operates in more than 40 markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Lloyd’s market in the United Kingdom. It offers a variety of reinsurance solutions in engineering, property, marine, accidents, auto, life, and health sectors.

