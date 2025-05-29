The five-year deal will focus on strengthening Maaden’s position as an employer of choice

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Pro League (SPL) and Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) have agreed a long-term strategic partnership, with Maaden named the Official Platinum Partner of the SPL until July 2030.

Omar Mugharbel, CEO of SPL, said: “We are proud to welcome Maaden as a long-term partner of the Saudi Pro League. As a national champion and one of the region’s fastest-growing companies, Maaden shares our commitment to excellence, innovation, and long-term impact. This partnership reflects the power of football to inspire and engage communities – including employees – and aligns closely with our shared goals under Vision 2030.”

Bob Wilt, CEO of Maaden, said: “Partnering with Saudi Pro League provides us with a unique platform for Maaden to bring our new brand to life and connect to a significant audience of passionate football fans across Saudi and internationally. We hope to engage our employees and inspire a new generation of mining talent as we evolve this partnership together with SPL.”

The partnership will focus on strengthening Maaden’s position as an employer of choice in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the reach and influence of the Saudi Pro League to drive employee engagement, promote career opportunities, and support the third pillar of Vision 2030: a thriving economy built on ambition and participation.

The collaboration will also explore joint initiatives across community engagement and national talent development by harnessing the popularity of football to inspire the next generation of professionals in both sport and industry.

By aligning Maaden’s national presence with the SPL’s growing domestic and international footprint, the partnership is set to create meaningful touchpoints with fans, employees, and future talent across Saudi Arabia.

About the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is the governing body of Saudi Arabia's top-tier football division and the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the AFC. The SPL aims to create experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of play, transforming every game week into a memorable event. Through its mission, the SPL focuses on developing the sport, nurturing talent, and blending competition, community, and culture to tell a story that resonates with fans worldwide.

In early 2023, the SPL launched a transformation strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the league among the world's best. The strategy focuses on nurturing young talent, attracting top international players, improving club governance, and driving competitiveness both on and off the pitch. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the SPL is shaping a football legacy that extends far beyond the game itself, contributing to the growth of the sport and the nation.