Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a formal call to pilgrims worldwide, emphasizing that Hajj permits must be obtained exclusively through officially approved channels. The Ministry clarified that the official Hajj visa is the sole legal document authorizing the performance of the pilgrimage.

By adhering to these regulatory procedures, the Ministry ensures a highly organized journey from arrival to the completion of the rituals.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, these official permits are essential for accessing the integrated service ecosystem in the Holy Sites, which includes advanced crowd management and transportation logistics.

The Ministry underscored that compliance with these regulations is vital for the safety and well-being of all worshippers.

Furthermore, it warned that attempting to perform Hajj through unauthorized routes not only compromises the quality of services provided but also hinders the Kingdom’s efforts to maintain a secure and orderly environment for the millions of guests it hosts annually.