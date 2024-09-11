Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has reinforced its commitment to becoming a global tourism leader by signing a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA). The agreement, finalized during the Global AI Summit in Riyadh, emphasizes the Kingdom’s focus on leveraging advanced technology to support its Vision 2030 objectives.

Tourism, a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, has already surpassed expectations. In 2023, the Kingdom reached its target of welcoming 100 million annual tourists—seven years ahead of schedule. Now, Saudi Arabia is setting its sights even higher, aiming to attract 150 million tourists by the end of the decade. This rapid growth underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to developing its tourism infrastructure and embracing innovation, with AI playing a central role in this transformation.

At the heart of this next phase of growth is the integration of artificial intelligence. The partnership with SDAIA is designed to embed AI across the tourism sector, enhancing operational efficiency, personalizing visitor experiences, and optimizing resource management. The MoC outlines plans to establish a Center of Excellence for AI in tourism, deploy AI-driven technologies, and create data-driven strategies to continually refine and elevate the sector’s offerings.

His Excellency Anas Al-Sulai, Assistant Minister of Tourism, emphasized the transformative impact of AI on Saudi tourism. “Saudi tourism is growing at an incredible pace, and we are seeing visitors from all over the world choose Saudi Arabia as their destination. As we continue this upward trajectory, we recognize the critical role of technology in enhancing the visitor experience. From the moment travelers land at our airports to every experience they have in our country, AI will be a key driver in delivering seamless, personalized, and innovative services. Saudi Arabia is about innovation, and this partnership with SDAIA is our next step in setting new standards in global tourism.”

The Global AI Summit, where this strategic agreement was signed, is recognized as the premier platform for advancing discussions on the future of artificial intelligence. The Summit gathers leaders from various sectors to explore how AI can drive economic growth and societal progress.

As Saudi Arabia continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, the integration of AI into its tourism sector will be key to sustaining its competitive edge. This collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and SDAIA exemplifies the Kingdom’s forward-thinking approach, ensuring that Saudi Arabia not only meets but exceeds its Vision 2030 targets.