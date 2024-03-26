Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In its ongoing effort to enable world-leading technology companies to establish thriving operations in Saudi Arabia, supporting digital transformation in the Kingdom in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) today signed an MoU with Endava, the technology services company combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset. The entities will collaborate to offer Saudi organisations a rapid path to impactful digital transformation, made possible by the world-class design and implementation expertise that Endava has developed through its work with thousands of global-leading enterprises.

The MoU builds on the investments that Endava has been making over the last two years to bolster its presence in Saudi Arabia as it engages with the Kingdom’s largest players in the Government, Banking and Finance, Energy, Telecom and Retail sectors. The Ministry sees Endava’s ‘close-to-customer’ approach as aligning perfectly with the Saudi government’s vision of having leading global businesses invest in the nation to support the local market. This, combined with Endava’s decades of global experience, will ensure that Saudi enterprises have the support they need to pioneer digital innovations that enable them to compete on a global stage, while also enriching the lives of citizens.

Endava — which is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DAVA) with a market cap of over US$2billion — has a global workforce of more than 11,500. The company’s expertise lies in delivering people-centric innovation through the use of advanced digital solutions. With a strong track record in payment solutions, logistics and retail, the company is ideally positioned to drive transformative change in market segments that have been identified as focus areas in the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy.

Working together with the MISA, Endava will aim to support the government’s economic vision in three keyways: facilitating the digital acceleration of government entities and leading private sector businesses; introducing global best practices and standards and offering advisory services to foster regulatory maturity and effectiveness; and enriching the country’s pool of talented technology professionals.

“We commend the Ministry on the work it is doing to afford global-leading technology companies like Endava an unmissable opportunity to actively shape the digital future of Saudi Arabia at this critical inflection point in the Kingdom’s advancement. Our partnership with them is further validation of Endava’s unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia and its people. With our mission of making a profound and lasting positive impact on the societies and economies which we serve, such close collaboration with leading government entities is fundamental to our ambitions,” said David Boast, Managing Director - MENA, Endava.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Technology is our how. And people are our why. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that drive innovation and transform businesses. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions across various industries and all around the world.

Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2023, 11,539 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries, non-European Union countries, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East.

Media Contact:

Vernon Saldanha

Procre8 (on behalf of Endava)

+971 52 288 0850

vernon@procre8.biz