Signing follows the planting of 1,200 trees around The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia’s facility in Al Majma’ah

Riyadh, KSA – The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia (CCBCSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining a commitment to protecting the environment and persevering natural vegetation in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 sustainability goals.

The signing ceremony was attended by high-level representatives from the Ministry, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) and CCBCSA. The MoU was signed by Ghazai bin Saif Al-Otaibi, General Manager, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Bahattab, Deputy General Manager, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia.

The MoU signing follows a recent pledge between the Ministry and CCBCSA which will see both parties contribute to the planting of 1,200 trees around the CCBCSA plant in the Al Majma’ah governate of the Sudair region.

This project was developed to improve liveability in the country and is aligned with a key objective of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s Saudi Green Initiative to plant 10 billion trees and works in parallel with Green Riyadh’s goal of planting 7.5 million trees.

Ghazai bin Saif Al-Otaibi, General Manager, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said: “This MoU aims to develop a framework to enhance cooperation and integration between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia. It supports afforestation and the development of natural vegetation between both parties and will actively contribute towards achieving environmental goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The importance placed on preserving the environment and supporting wildlife will help reduce pollution, raise air quality, and create more green spaces in cities across Saudi Arabia.”

Eng. Mohammed bin Abdullah Bahattab, Deputy General Manager, The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Saudi Arabia said: “We are honored to work with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture on initiatives to protect the environment and preserve the natural vegetation and wildlife of Saudi Arabia. As a system, Coca-Cola aims to create a more sustainable future for our planet by making a difference in the communities we serve. Contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals through reforestation as well as sustainable initiatives on water irrigation and consumption will be key milestones for us in the Kingdom.”

CCBCSA has also undertaken an initiative to improve water irrigation across its plant, adopting deficit and conservation practices to reduce water waste and improve efficiency.

-Ends-