Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, has completed its first "Summer at Oxford" program, marking a significant step in advancing international education among Saudi business schools.

Held from August 20-24, 2024, the program brought 55 Executive MBA and Masters in Management students from MBSC to Oxford University for an immersive educational experience.

The initiative was introduced in response to increasing demand among MBSC students for global learning opportunities.

"Our students benefit from an East-meets-West learning environment," said MBSC Vice Dean, Professor Larissa Von Alberti. "After the success of our 'Summer at Babson' elective in the USA, we launched this new initiative to offer our students the opportunity to study at another top-ranked global institution."

During their time in Oxford, students participated in a multicultural academic setting, networked with peers from other international institutions, and engaged in cultural activities within the historic city. They were housed in historic colleges such as Oriel and Brasenose and attended lectures in modern facilities, including the Amersi Lecture Room, inaugurated by former UK Prime Minister and Oxford alumnus Theresa May.

The program included sessions led by Oxford academics, including Professor Richard Whittington, author of the globally acclaimed "Exploring Strategy" textbook, and Professor Marc Ventresca, an award-winning researcher who co-authored a book on innovation with MBSC's Associate Professor Yasser Bhatti. These sessions provided MBSC students with insights into global business trends and cutting-edge research.

A networking event hosted by the Oxford Saïd Business School MENA Club, co-led by MBA students Farah Al-Zubi and Hassan Al-Afalig, featured participation from students worldwide, including those from Saudi Arabia. The event facilitated discussions on the growing opportunities for skilled talent in the Kingdom.

Dr. Yasser Bhatti, who led the program, noted that it broadens students’ academic horizons and positions MBSC as a globally recognized institution. "We are proud to offer our students learning experiences in prestigious environments such as MBSC in Saudi Arabia, Babson in the U.S., and now Oxford in the UK," he said.

The successful conclusion of the "Summer at Oxford" program underscores MBSC's commitment to becoming a leading global business school, in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.