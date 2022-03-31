The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund (SJIF) has issued a request for expressions of interest (RFEOI) for design services for a project the company plans to develop in the sector of healthcare and medical education in Jordan.

The RFEOI by SJIF was posted on dgMarket International, the online electronic marketplace for procurement information such as tender notices, contract awards, and bidding documents.

According to the request, SJIF is seeking to establish a high-quality, physician-aligned, integrated 300-330-bed general university hospital in Jordan with five main centers of excellence (cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, and oncology) and an integrated children’s Hospital, in addition to outpatient clinics.

The project, with an estimated built –up area of 98,500 sqm, also includes a research-driven 600-seat medical school and 100 student dormitories.

According to the RFEOI, SJIF is seeking to procure consultancy services that include the provision of full design services covering all disciplines: Architectural, Medical Planning, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Interior Design, FF&E and Medical Equipment.

The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund is a Limited Public Shareholding Company based in Amman, Jordan. It was formed in 2017 by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and 16 commercial and Islamic Jordanian banks, and is registered according to the Jordan Investment Fund Law No. (16) of 2016.

SJIF pursues strategic, sustainable, and economically feasible investments in Jordan’s vital and promising sectors. The company seeks to invest in viable long-term projects, create a clear and sustainable socio-economic impact in Jordan, and align its objectives with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia’s strategic investment direction.

