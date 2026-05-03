Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Saudi German Hospital Madinah, part of Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the region, has successfully supported a life-saving organ donation case in collaboration with the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT), contributing to saving the lives of three patients across the Kingdom.

This case involved the successful donation of multiple organs from a single donor, carried out in line with approved medical, ethical, and regulatory procedures. Saudi German Hospital Madinah worked closely with SCOT and relevant authorities to ensure seamless coordination, from donor assessment and preparation through to the safe transfer of organs to specialised transplant centres.

As a result, the donated organs were allocated to three patients suffering from advanced organ failure, including a 37-year-old female patient who received a lung transplant, a 32-year-old female patient who received a pancreas and left kidney transplant, and a 50-year-old male patient who received a right kidney transplant. The procedures have provided the recipients with renewed opportunities to continue their lives through specialised treatment and ongoing medical care.

These outcomes reflect the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s coordinated national organ donation system and the commitment of multidisciplinary healthcare teams working across institutions to deliver complex, life-saving care.

The case also reflects the generosity of donor families and their vital role in giving others the chance to live, reinforcing the humanitarian significance of organ donation and its impact on individuals, families and communities across the Kingdom. Throughout the process, care was delivered compassionately in line with SGH’s ‘Caring like family’ promise.

The success highlights Saudi German Hospital Madinah’s readiness to support highly sensitive and complex cases, in line with the highest approved clinical standards, and underscores SGH’s continued investment in developing medical expertise and supporting national healthcare priorities.

This achievement takes place within the framework of the Kingdom’s integrated organ donation system led by the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, contributing to the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030, and supporting ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand organ donation programmes nationwide.

About Saudi German Health (SGH)

Saudi German Health (SGH) is one of the leading private healthcare groups across the Middle East and North Africa. SGH operates an integrated ecosystem of hospitals, clinics, specialty centres, pharmacies, and a dedicated medical education arm, the Saudi German Academy. Each year, SGH's network of over 9,000 healthcare professionals serves more than 2.5 million patients, delivering comprehensive medical services across more than 44 specialties and subspecialties across six countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Yemen, Morocco, and Pakistan.

As the largest group of Mayo Clinic Care Network members in the GCC, SGH upholds international standards of clinical excellence and delivers on its "Caring like family" promise, treating every patient with compassion, warmth, and the highest standards of care. SGH is focused on transforming its healthcare footprint into an integrated, high-performance health system, elevating clinical capabilities, investing in advanced technology, and placing patients at the center of everything it does. Founded in 1988 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, SGH brings nearly four decades of experience to the region's healthcare sector.

Media Contact: Saudigermanhealth@four.agency.com