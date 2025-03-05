Dubai, UAE: Saudi German Hospital Dubai (SGH Dubai) has officially made history, achieving a Guinness World Records™ title for the most vascular health screenings conducted in a 12-hour period. The official certificate was presented to Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health, by Guinness World Records adjudicator Kanzi El Defrawy during a celebratory event at SGH Dubai on February 27, 2025.

The milestone, achieved on February 13, 2025, saw hundreds of Saudi German Health Group employees participate in the initiative, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to preventive healthcare and early detection of cardiovascular diseases. Over 300 employees gathered to commemorate the achievement, highlighting the importance of regular screenings in maintaining long-term heart health.

“This record-breaking effort wasn’t just about setting a world record—it was about prioritizing our team’s well-being and raising awareness on vascular health,” said Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE. “Early detection and proactive health management are key to preventing serious conditions. I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and thank everyone who contributed to making this possible.”

Guinness World Records Senior Adjudicator, Kanzi El Defrawy, commended the initiative, stating:

“Congratulations to Saudi German Hospital Dubai for achieving this Guinness World Records™ title. This achievement highlights the hospital’s commitment to fostering a culture of well-being.”

This milestone not only demonstrates SGH Dubai’s excellence in healthcare but also underscores its ongoing commitment to employee wellness and proactive health initiatives. The hospital aims to continue leading the way in promoting preventive healthcare practices that benefit both its staff and the broader community.

For more information, please visit our website: 🔗 saudigerman.com/dubai